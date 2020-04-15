WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of coronavirus misinformation

WhatsApp is putting strict measures in place to restrict how many times a viral message can be forwarded to other chats in a bid to stop the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

A frequently forwarded message — which has already been shared more that five times in the app — is denoted by two arrows when sent to a chat.

Restrictions are being implemented today around the world to all users which will limit the forwarding of popular messages to just one chat at a time.

Previously, a user could select five different chats at a time to send the message to.

WhatsApp said the change was part of efforts to fight the spread of disinformation, particularly around the coronavirus outbreak.

Users will still be able to send a message to more than one chat, but it will mean sending the popular message on to a different chat one at a time, a much slower and clunkier process.

Similar deliberate moves to limit the spread of popular messages have been employed by WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging platform used by more than two billion global users, to great success.

In a blog post, the company writes: ‘For example, we previously set limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality, which led to a 25 per cent decrease in message forwards globally at the time.

‘Is all forwarding bad? Certainly not.

‘We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful.

‘In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organise public moments of support for frontline health workers.

‘However, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation.

‘We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.

WhatsApp also confirmed it was testing a feature which would allow users to find out more information about frequently forwarded messages that reach them.

The feature would see a magnifying glass icon appear next to these forwarded messages, giving users the option to do a web search for the message to find news stories and other results linked to it.

Internet platforms have so far struggled to contain content attempting to profit from panic around the pandemic.

There has also been an alarming rise in false claims offering cures to the virus and conspiracy theories linking the outbreak with 5G technology.

This is the third major change WhatsApp has made to stop coronavirus panic, following the launch of a ‘coronavirus information hub’ and a ‘coronavirus chatbot’.

WhatsApp employs end-to-end encryption so is physically unable to see the content of messages sent on the platform.

This makes it different to both Instagram and Facebook, where it can view, moderate, demote and remove content.