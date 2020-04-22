Wild birds can lower the temperature of their beaks to preserve energy during food shortages

Wild birds can cut the temperature of their beaks when food is scarce to help them preserve energy and prevent heat loss, a study has found.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow used thermal imaging technology to measure the body surface temperature of birds faced with food shortages.

Small songbird, the great tit, was used in the study and measurements showed that shortly after food became unavailable the birds allowed their beak to cool.

The team found that about an hour into food restrictions the temperature of the beak began to gradually rise – showing a level of control over how and when it cools.

The ability to control the temperature and by how much it changes is likely to prevent unwanted consequences including loss of functionality.

Researchers said that this is the first time the technique of birds cooling their bills during food restriction has been seen in wild birds.

By continuously filming a wild population of great tits, the researchers were able to see that bill temperature was immediately reduced in response to food restriction.

Lead author Lucy Winder, who undertook the study said not knowing where their next meal is coming from can be a real challenge for wild animals.

‘What these findings tell us is that birds reduce heat loss from their bill by selectively restricting blood flow well before they enter a state of starvation’, she said.

‘So when a reliable food supply is cut off, birds are predicting they will face energetic shortfalls in future and are pre-emptively acting to prevent this from occurring.

‘Our study demonstrates the ability of animals to adapt to changes in food availability, which may allow them to survive in an unpredictable changing environment.’

Scientists said the research on a wild population of birds at Scene, based on the shore of Loch Lomond, was confirmed by measurements of great tits in outdoor aviaries at Lund University, Sweden.

The study also found that eye-region temperature in the wild birds remained at similar levels throughout the food restriction, compared with unrestricted birds.

This suggests that birds selectively cool the bill rather than lowering the temperature of all surface tissue.

Dr Dominic McCafferty, senior lecturer at the university’s Institute of Biodiversity, Animal Health and Comparative Medicine, said the findings provide evidence birds cool their bill when a predictable food supply is suddenly disrupted.

He said this is ‘likely as a means of minimising depletion of body reserves for a perceived future shortage in energy.’

‘This was an interesting finding as it demonstrates how small animals must respond to winter conditions, when habitats are challenging and food is limited.’

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.