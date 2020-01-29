Will the next moon landing be delayed? Proposed House bill wants NASA to push the launch to 2028

NASA has been fast tracking its efforts to get the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, but a new proposed House bill could put a damper on its timeline.

The House Committee on Science, Space & Technology introduced a bill last week that suggest the American space agency target 2028, in order to focus on the mission to Mars in 2033.

The bill also urges NASA to have ‘full ownership’ of the lunar lander, rather than partnering with other companies to construct the craft.

However, NASA officials are concerned that ‘the bill imposes some significant constraints on our approach to lunar exploration’, as the moon landing will act as a stepping stone and allow astronauts to develop the necessary skills before heading to the Red Planet.

The bill, designated H.R. 5666 and introduced by Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.), chair of the committee’s space subcommittee refers ‘Moon to Mars Program’ and sets the timeline for 2028 – which was the original launch date to the moon.

However, in March of last year, Vice President Mike Pence said NASA should aim to accomplish the goal of returning people to the moon by 2024 ‘by any means necessary’.

And that is what the American space agency set out to do, but the new bill could throw a wrench in the plans.

‘The nation’s human space exploration goal should be to send humans to the surface of Mars,’ reads a statement from the 102-page document.

‘Reducing the risk and demonstrating the capabilities and operations needed to support a human mission to Mars may require human exploration of the cislunar vicinity and lunar surface,’ the document adds.

However, NASA administrator, Jim Bridensteine has some reservations about the new proposal.

‘NASA is fully committed to a lunar exploration program that supports and enables human missions to Mars,’ he wrote in a statement.

‘If we are going to accomplish this goal, we will need the flexibility to rapidly develop technical expertise using the Moon and to fully engage commercial and international partners.’

‘We do think that the bill’s concerns for limiting activities on the Moon could be counterproductive.’

‘If we are going to explore Mars in a safe and sustainable way, we will require a strong in situ resource utilization capability and significant technology development using the surface of the Moon. NASA would appreciate more flexibility in defining lunar surface activities that may contribute directly to Mars exploration.’

He also expressed concern about NASA being required to have full ownership of the rocket that will take astronauts to the moon.

‘We are concerned that the bill’s approach to developing a human lander system as fully government-owned and directed would be ineffective, he explained.

‘The approach established by the bill would inhibit our ability to develop a flexible architecture that takes advantage of the full array of national capabilities – government and private sector – to accomplish national goals.’

‘NASA would appreciate the opportunity to work with the Committee to develop language that would support a broader national and international effort that would maximize progress toward our shared exploration goals through the efficient application of our available resources.’