Winners of the Nature TTL photo contest announced, capturing STUNNING images of nature

Nature TTL has announced the winners of its Photographer of the Year 2020 contest, which drew more than 7,000 entries from 117 countries around the world.

The grand prize has been awarded to Florian Ledoux for an overhead shot of crabeater seals in Antartica.

The photo was taken by a drone equipped with a camera that Ledoux was remotely piloting to avoid getting too close to the animals and potentially disturbing them in their natural habitat.

According to Ledoux, the animals weren’t particularly concerned with the sight of the drone because they have no natural airborne predators.

‘For me, it is very important to show the state of the Arctic and Antarctic regions, and to have an image from there win this award is important exposure,’ Ledoux said in an interview with Nature TTL.

‘It is important that anyone inspired by this style of drone image understands the importance of wildlife and being ethical in your approach.’

‘Ensure that your drone does not spook animals or disturb them, and always conduct yourself within accordance of local regulations.’

The photo was taken in 2019, after a boat Ledoux was on sailing through the Antarctic had to stop after heavy ice floes prevented it from moving forward.

The crew spent several days anchored in place and Ledoux began to notice nearby seals as they occasionally gathered in groups atop some of the larger pieces of ice.

Ledoux got up early one morning, at 4AM, and launched the drone he’d brought with him and began taking photos, which is where the winning entry was captured.

Because of the season, the sun shone 24-hours a day, ensuring there was enough light for a clear photograph.

Ledoux started his career working as a photographer in the French Navy.

After he left the service, he decided to travel and took a boat from Greenland to Canada, a journey which convinced him to pursue a career photographing life in the remote, frozen regions.

Ledoux believes that it’s important for photographers to work closely with scientists to capture the extraordinary changes taking place around the world, and especially in polar regions, to just the consequences of human industrial activity.

‘I believe that photographers need to work together with scientists in order to develop a strong message and further scientific communication,’ Ledoux said.

‘That is how I think we will overcome the challenges facing the colder regions, and the rest of our planet.’