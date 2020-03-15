World War II bunker used by ‘Churchill’s secret army’ to sabotage Nazis is discovered in Scotland

A long-lost bunker used by Great Britain’s most secretive military forces during World War II has been discovered in southern Scotland.

The elite unit, known as ‘Churchhill’s secret army’, were trained in guerrilla warfare and ordered to fight to the death in the event of a Nazi invasion.

Forestry workers in south Edinburg uncovered the structure that is buried four feet underground with a tin roof and brick walls.

The bunker stretches about 23 feet long and is 10 feet wide, and archaeologists believe it housed seven soldiers including bunk beds, a table and cooking stove – the bare necessities needed for a few months stay.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) archaeologist Matt Ritchie said: ‘This discovery gives us an insight into one of the most secretive units that were operating during WW2.’

‘It’s quite rare to find these bunkers as their locations were always kept secret – most were buried or lost.’

‘From records, we know that around seven men used this bunker and at the time were armed with revolvers, Sten guns submachine guns, a sniper’s rifle and explosives.’

The Auxiliary Unit, who were also known as ‘scallywags’, were Britain’s ‘secret army’, courageous volunteers prepared to sacrifice their lives to fight against a Nazi invasion of the UK.

In the event of a Nazi invasion, the orders for the Auxiliary Unit volunteers were to disappear without telling anyone and to report to hidden bases in the countryside.

Each was issued with sealed orders giving a list of potential collaborators, some as senior as county chief constables, who might have to be executed if there was a risk of them helping the Germans.

Most of the volunteers worked in the countryside and were chosen for their knowledge of the local area and ability to use a weapon.

Trained at Coleshill, in Oxfordshire, they operated in tight groups and their role was to disrupt and destroy the enemy’s supply chain, kill collaborators and take out strategic targets.

Unable to tell anyone about their activities, they disguised their real mission by pretending to belong to the Home Guard.

Hundreds of bunkers were built around Europe for these soldiers, but the structure in the woods of Scotland was never kept on record – making it a rare and exciting find.

The bunker was accessed through ha narrow passage that led to the main hatch – there was also an escape hatch that has since been filled in from debris.

The interior is made of iron sheets laid over a cold cement floor, and the main space is approximately 23 feet long and 10 feet wide.

Both ends of the bunker are unit are brick-built with poured cement roof caps, both with a ‘blast wall’ forming a division from the main bunker space, designed as protection against grenades.

The structure was surveyed in November 2019 using a Trimble TX5 laser scanner, controlled us­ing spherical targets registered to the Ordnance Survey national grid. In addition to 3D laser scanning, the bunker was comprehensively photographed and a written record created.

The bunkers were originally nothing more than holes in the ground dug by the scallywags themselves.

But, at the start of 1941, Royal Engineers improved the bases by constructing Nissen huts which had wood, concrete or bare floors and were roofed with a half-cylinder of corrugated iron.

Reasonably well-ventilated, they were furnished with wooden bunk-beds, basic cooking equipment, and chemical toilets.