World’s biggest gaming conference E3 is CANCELLED amid growing concerns over coronavirus spread

Overseers of the year’s most anticipated gaming conference have called the event off as fears over the spread of coronavirus grow.

On Wednesday, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced the cancellation of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) a full three months ahead of when the event was slated to take place.

In a statement, the ESA said concerns over COVID-19, a novel form of coronavirus that now has more than 120,000 confirmed cases globally, were to blame.

‘Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,’ the association said in an online post.

‘We know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.’

ESA’s decision to cancel even marks a turn around for the agency which had previously been reassuring the gaming community that E3 would go ahead as planned.

On March 4, however, the association said it was reevaluating those plans after Los Angeles – where the event is held – declared a state of emergency.

Instead, the ESA says it will consider holding an E3 event online as opposed to the in-person showcase formerly slated to be held in Los Angeles, California.

‘We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020,’ the association said in a statement.

E3 is often regarded as one of the centerpieces of the gaming community and acts as a launching point for new hardware and the latest marquee titles from AAA developers designing games for Microsoft and Sony.

While Sony had already announced its plans to skip E3 for the second consecutive year, the implications of a cancellation may weigh heavier on Microsoft which has been gearing up to release its next-generation console, the Series X.

According to the company, it will shift its Series X announcements into an alternative digital format.

‘This year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play around the world via a digital event,’ a Microsoft spokesperson told MailOnline adding that the company will share more details on the event in the coming weeks.

News of E3’s cancellation follows prior moves by Google which scrapped its annual in-person I/O conference in San Francisco – its biggest event of the year – more than two months before it’s slated to take place in May.

‘Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheater,’ wrote the company in a statement.

It is looking into an ‘alternative format’ for the conference, the company said.

Fellow tech giant Facebook announced this month it was canceling its convention, the F8 developer’s conference, which was due to take place in San Jose, California, in early May.

Facebook’s Konstantinos Papamiltiadis cited ‘growing concerns’ around the virus, leading the tech giant to cancel the ‘in-person component’ of the conference.

Last year the event had drawn crowds of around 5,000 visitors.

‘This was a tough call to make – F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favourite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world – but we need to prioritise the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on,’ he said in a statement.