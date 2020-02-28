YouPorn launches ‘TikTok-inspired’ web app that lets users swipe left or right to discover videos

YouPorn wants to be the TikTok of NSFW content.

SWYP, a new web app from the porn streaming platform, YouPorn, which is owned by the proprietors of Pornhub, allows users to swipe through porn on their phones in a manner similar to how one views content inside the hyper-popular social media app, TikTok.

While using the web app users are able to slide through GIF previews of videos at will, and depending on which direction they choose to slide the screen, the web app will react accordingly.

For instance, a swipe to the left will play the full video while a swipe up or down will cycle through other previews already in the cue.

According to the company, the method of discovering content is designed to provide users a more ‘distraction-free’ and seamless way of browsing videos that the site has to offer.

Video previews also play automatically when browsing in the app which eliminates the need to click play repeatedly.

In addition to being a more functionally appealing way of browsing content, the platform says SWYP will also help recommend videos by learning users preference.

‘At YouPorn, we are always trying to help our users discover their ideal adult entertainment experience. That is why we leverage more categories and are the first to deliver machine learning recommendations across all areas of the site,’ Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn said in a press release.

‘Now with the addition of YouPorn SWYP, it is easier than ever for users to explore content based on their specific interests, thus always improving the recommendations within SWYP itself and everywhere on our site. SWYP was designed to be an easier, more visually enticing way to watch porn and discover new content.’

Similarly, Pornhub also utilizes machine-learning and AI to help recommend content to users on its platform.

A request for comment from MailOnline on how and if YouPorn stores and protects users’ porn browsing habits was not immediately returned.

While SWYP is available now, it can’t be downloaded through either Google Play or Apple’s App Store due to restrictions with both of those platforms.

Instead, however, users can create a web app shortcut on their home screens to achieve essentially the same thing.

In Apple’s Safari, users simply need to select the ‘share’ icon at the bottom of the browser and then press ‘add to home screen’. This will create a shortcut to the site.

On Android, users can select the three dots in the Chrome browser and then add the site to their screen.