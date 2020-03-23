YouTube and Amazon follow Netflix in slashing the quality of video streams across Europe

YouTube and Amazon have followed Netflix in slashing video stream quality across Europe to stop the internet collapsing under increased usage due to COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen large swathes of the population confined to working from home and demands on the internet increasing correspondingly.

Videos account for a substantial part of internet data traffic.

The move by the three platforms follows the recommendation of EU industry chief Thierry Breton that streaming services to temporarily lower their video quality.

Mr Breton reported spoke to both YouTube owner Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

YouTube said that so far it had only seen a few usage peaks — with usage instead being over longer hours than normal but had decided to act nevertheless in order to minimise stress on the system.

‘We are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default,’ the company said in a statement.

‘We are in ongoing conversations with the regulators (including Ofcom), governments and network operators all over Europe.’

‘We will continue our work to minimise stress on the system, while also delivering a good user experience.’

A spokesperson said that the changes will include Britain and will initially be for 30 days, but subject to later review.

Standard definition videos are not as detailed or as sharp as high definition videos.

‘I warmly welcome the initiative that Google has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the internet during the COVID-19 crisis,’ Mr Breton said in a statement.

‘Millions of Europeans are adapting to social distancing measures thanks to digital platforms, helping them to telework, e-learn and entertain themselves.’

Europe’s telecoms providers — including Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom — have reported a spike in data traffic in recent days, forcing Mr Breton to issue his preemptive call for action before the internet breaks down.

‘Prime Video is working with local authorities and Internet Service Providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion,’ a Prime Video spokesperson said.

This, they added, includes within Europe, ‘where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates whilst maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers.’

Mr Breton wants the internet to be able to cope with crucial services, among which are those that support healthcare and the online learning which will be undertaken by thousands of house-bound children during the coronavirus outbreak.

Netflix on Thursday said that it would be reducing bit rates — which determine the quality and size of its audio and video files — across all its streams in Europe for 30 days.

This will, in effect, cut its traffic on European networks by around 25 per cent.

For some, however, the measures are not enough.

‘Netflix and Alphabet have demonstrated superb industry leadership with this compromise and gesture, but online gaming service providers must now follow suit,’ said Emma Mohr-McClune, Tech Service Director at analytics company GlobalData.

‘Although video streaming represents the lion’s share of residential internet traffic in Europe, interactive online gaming is a substantially greater threat in network overload terms.’

‘Any mass market spike in activity will have significant consequences for vital government and functions for markets in COVID-19 lock-down mode.’