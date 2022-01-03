1 Bowl Game Was a “Total Farce,” According to Paul Finebaum

One bowl game was a ‘total farce,’ according to Paul Finebaum.

Paul Finebaum is enraged at the officials who worked last Thursday’s Music City Bowl.

Following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers, Tennessee and Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation.

The game was then sent to overtime, with the Volunteers getting the ball first.

During overtime, the Tennessee offense put together a nice first drive and got the ball down to the one-yard line.

Josh Heupel chose to go for the touchdown rather than kick the field goal on fourth-and-goal.

The runner appeared to get the ball over the goal line for a touchdown, but a replay review determined that he was down short of the end zone.

The officials made an extremely poor decision.

To add insult to injury, Purdue went on to win the game.

Finebaum believes the game was a “farce.”

