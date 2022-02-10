1 Favorite Destination Named in Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

One of Russell Wilson’s favorite destinations has been named in trade rumors.

Russell Wilson is one of a number of high-profile NFL quarterbacks who could be traded this offseason.

Depending on the outcome of Watson’s sexual misconduct allegations, Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson could all be traded this offseason.

Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks obviously want to keep him, but it’s possible he’ll try to force his way out.

In his weekly mailbag, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated addressed the situation.

Wilson, according to an NFL insider, will be moved.

Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: 1 Favorite Destination Named

Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: 1 Favorite Destination Named

📬 @AlbertBreer‘s mailbag: Will Brian Flores coach in the NFL again? https://t.co/L29tPgrWek — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 9, 2022