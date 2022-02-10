1 Favorite Destination Named in Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

One of Russell Wilson’s favorite destinations has been named in trade rumors.
Russell Wilson is one of a number of high-profile NFL quarterbacks who could be traded this offseason.
Depending on the outcome of Watson’s sexual misconduct allegations, Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson could all be traded this offseason.
Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks obviously want to keep him, but it’s possible he’ll try to force his way out.
In his weekly mailbag, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated addressed the situation.
Wilson, according to an NFL insider, will be moved.
Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: 1 Favorite Destination Named
📬 @AlbertBreer‘s mailbag: Will Brian Flores coach in the NFL again? https://t.co/L29tPgrWek
— The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 9, 2022
If I had to guess, I’d say he’ll eventually get moved. And I’d have said the destination was going to be the Saints a month ago. Now that Sean Payton’s gone, let’s put him in the NFC East … to the Eagles. In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round.