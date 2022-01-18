1 Jaguars Coach Hire Is Highly Unlikely

One candidate can most likely be crossed off the list as the Jacksonville Jaguars continue their head coaching search.

Urban Meyer, who was fired late in the 2021 season, is being replaced by the Jaguars.

There are plenty of candidates to choose from, but one of them will not be in the running for the job in Jacksonville.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien isn’t on the Jaguars’ list of possible head coaches, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

