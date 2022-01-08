1 NFL Head Coach’s Future Is “In Doubt” According to a Report, 1 NFL Head Coach’s Future Is “In Doubt.”

With the regular season’s final week approaching, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has some important news on Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

According to Rapoport, multiple league sources believe the Broncos will part ways with Fangio this offseason.

The veteran coach, on the other hand, has yet to be informed of a final decision.

According to Rapoport, Fangio recently met with Broncos general manager George Paton to discuss his future plans.

The Broncos’ head coach, Vic Fangio, is in his third season with the team.

He has a 19-29 record right now.

