10 uncapped players set to emerge during the Six Nations 2020

Less than three months since the World Cup final, international rugby returns this weekend as the northern hemisphere’s best slug it out over the next two months to see who will win the Six Nations.

With post-World Cup fallouts always bringing about change, there are plenty of new faces set to burst onto the scene in the coming weeks.

France alone have named an incredible 20 uncapped players in their squad. Yes, you read that right. Twenty.

Eight uncapped players have been named by Eddie Jones in his England squad, but don’t be fooled into thinking we’ll see a new-look team. The fresh faces have largely come in to replace ageing squad men.

Ireland and Wales’ new coaches have both opted for evolution rather than revolution in naming their first squads, but there are a still a few gems set to shine, while Scotland and Italy are looking to put disappointing World Cups behind them by freshening up.

Here, Sportsmail runs through 10 uncapped stars to watch out for during the Six Nations…

Of England’s uncapped eight, the one who looks best primed to star in the Six Nations is emerging Saracens star Earl. An 80-minute powerhouse capable of playing anywhere across the back row, Jones’ decision not to name a specialist No 8 to replace the injured Billy Vunipola and to only pick five specialist back rows suggests that 22-year-old Earl will be blooded during the Six Nations, having been an unused squad player in the 2019 edition.

Like Earl, the Gloucester wing was named in the 2019 Six Nations squad but remains uncapped and missed out on World Cup selection. Injuries to Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Nowell have opened the door for the 23-year-old this time and he could be used off the bench as cover for the first-choice back three of Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Jonny May. Thorley is a wing in the mould of May – another Gloucester academy product – with lightning pace and the ability to do the unexpected. At 6ft 1in and 15st 8lb, he’s no shrinking violet either.

Toulon fly-half Carbonel, 20, won successive Under 20 World Cups in 2018 and 2019, scoring 23 and 14 points respectively in each final. He is one of a trio of young playmakers selected by new head coach Fabien Galthie so may have to bide his time behind starting No 10 against England Romain Ntamack, aged 20 with 12 caps, and replacement Mathieu Jalibert, aged 21 with one cap.

The flying Frenchman became a YouTube sensation aged 18 in 2017 with a slaloming try for Grenoble in the French second tier – which you can watch below. Equally comfortable at full-back and wing, Cordin impressed in his debut Top 14 campaign last year and jumped ship to Toulon in the summer when they were relegated. Like club team-mate Carbonel, will not feature against England, but it surely won’t be long until he’s a France regular.

A try-scorer in the 2018 Under 20 World Cup triumph, Woki is another who looks set to be a key part of the Galthie rebuild. The 21-year-old Bordeaux flanker is a brilliant athlete and breakdown specialist, whose 6ft 4in frame also makes him a handy lineout option. Set to make his debut off the bench against England on Sunday.

New Ireland coach Andy Farrell has staked a lot on the No 8, having relegated stalwart Peter O’Mahony to the bench to make way for the Leinster man, moving CJ Stander to the blindside in the process. In fine form for a dominant Leinster side, Doris brings much-needed youth to what was an ageing side under Joe Schmidt. Comes from the same Blackrock College production line which developed Brian O’Driscoll, Garry Ringrose and swathes more Irish rugby stars.

With Rory Best retired and Niall Scannell controversially overlooked for the squad, Ireland will have a fresh look at hooker against Scotland with Ulster’s Rob Herring starting and Leinster youngster Kelleher coming off the bench. The 22-year-old Kelleher looks to have all the tools to eventually make the No 2 shirt his own. A former back row who has not lost the skills of one.

With a small pool of players to work with, it’s largely as you were for Gregor Townsend, with Sydney-born wing Tagive the most eye-catching of six uncapped new faces in the squad. The 28-year-old played rugby league in Australia’s NRL before switching codes and joining the Brumbies in Super Rugby. After finding opportunities hard to come by, Tagive moved to Scotland in 2016, where he has starred for Glasgow Warriors and now qualifies through residency. At 6ft 3in and 16st, his power offers Townsend’s fleet-footed backline something different.

The worst kept secret of the 10 names here, Rees-Zammit has taken the Premiership by storm this season, scoring five tries for Gloucester and forcing his way into Pivac’s squad despite not turning 19 until Sunday. Qualifies for England too but his allegiance to Wales was never in doubt. Another tall wing at 6ft 3in, Rees-Zammit looks set to be a world star.

An England Under 20 World Cup winner, Tompkins has grown tired of waiting for a call-up by Eddie Jones and opted to switch to the country of his grandmother’s birth at the age of 24. A consistent performer for Saracens, though not always a regular starter, Tompkins has won four Premiership titles in the last five years but could be set for a move to Wales next season to fulfil his international ambitions – especially given Sarries’ relegation.