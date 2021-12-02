12 months after a fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, F1 star Romain Grosjean displays horrific burns on his hand.

ROMAN GROSJEAN has revealed the shocking scars on his hands that he sustained in his horrific Formula One crash a year ago.

After crashing at 140 mph at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, the former Haas driver was engulfed in flames and retired at the end of the 2020 season.

He miraculously jumped out of the car and escaped with only minor injuries to his hands.

But they’re still there, and on 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg’s podcast, he recently showed what condition they’re in.

“The right is good, the left is a little less good,” Grosjean said while holding up his hands to show Rosberg.

His Haas halo device and racing suit, new for the 2020 season and designed to withstand flames for 20 seconds, were the only things that kept the Swiss-Frenchman alive.

And in the aftermath of the accident, he talked about the agonizing moments when he realized the gravity of the situation.

“Coming out of the flames that day is something that will forever mark my life,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of people show me love, and it’s touched me a lot, and it makes me teary-eyed at times.”

“I’m not sure if the word miracle exists or can be used, but I’d say it wasn’t my time [to die].”

“It felt like it went on for much longer than 28 seconds.”

I noticed my visor turning orange and the flames on the car’s left side.

“I considered a number of factors, including Niki Lauda, and concluded that it was not possible to end up that way, at least not now.”

In Formula One, I couldn’t finish my story like that.

“Then, for the sake of my children, I told myself that I had to leave.”

I put my hands in the fire and felt the heat on the chassis.

“I got out, then felt someone tugging at my suit, and I knew I was out.”

