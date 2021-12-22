2 Wednesday Night Games Have Been Postponed By The NBA

Two Wednesday night games have been postponed by the NBA.

Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the NBA canceled two more games on Wednesday.

The Bulls-Raptors and Nets-Trailblazers games have both been pushed back, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBA Has Postponed 2 Wednesday Night Games

The NBA Has Postponed 2 Wednesday Night Games

Sources: The Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021