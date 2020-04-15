20 minutes – Donald Trump wants the return of pro sports

Donald Trump who wants a rapid return to professional sport, the governor of Florida who authorizes it believing that it is an essential service of his state: part of the political class presses them, but the bosses of leagues remain cautious in the face of the coronavirus .

On Tuesday, the shortage of sports in the United States was addressed by the president. Our sports must resume, he said, saying he was tired of watching reruns of 14-year-old baseball games.

Trump, who believes that a revival of sports competitions would contribute to the country’s economic recovery, had already expressed this wish to the bosses of professional leagues and other federations during a telephone conference on April 4. Sports want to come back, they have to come back, Trump said in the press. Sports were not designed for (this situation), the whole concept of our nation was not designed for. They have to come back. We want them to come back quickly, very quickly, he insisted.

For the past month, competition has been stopped in North America, as in the rest of the world.

Incessant speculations

The NBA (basketball) was the first to suspend its season until further notice, March 11, after the French pivot of Utah Rudy Gobert had tested positive. The ice hockey (NHL), football (MLS) and golf circuit (PGA Tour) leagues quickly followed suit.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) has postponed an indefinite date the start of its season which was to start on March 26, as the IndyCar which continues to reshape its calendar, while the Professional League of American Football (NFL) cross fingers to be able to start his season as planned in September.

Every day, speculation is rife on the scenarios imagined by these bodies to resume their activities and on the timing to achieve it.

The NBA and the NHL, which have one regular season left, are wondering whether to finish it or go straight to the play-off. The MLB is said to be considering starting its championship by joining its 30 teams in Arizona or Florida for matches behind closed doors. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, the largest promoter of mixed martial arts (MMA), has imagined fighting on a private.

But for now, these leaders have the coronavirus as their justice of the peace.

Referring to their interview with Donald Trump, NBA and NHL commissioners, Adam Silver and Gary Bettman, stayed on their line and said that the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the epidemic made it impossible to develop firm plans. and even less their dates of execution.

MLB has no plan

From our perspective, we don’t have a plan, even if we have a lot of ideas, said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday. The ideas that will materialize will depend on the restrictive guidelines and the public health situation.

All of these leaders also agree that they will probably have to go in camera, where Donald Trump wanted people to sit next to each other in halls and stadiums.

However, this depends on the green light from local authorities and not all of them are on the same wavelength as the American president.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that resumption of the sport in the presence of spectators this summer in his state was unlikely, arguing that the prospect of mass rallies was minimal until we reached the collective immunity or that we develop a vaccine.

