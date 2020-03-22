20 minutes – No, Gonzalo did not flee Italy!

Nicola, the brother of Gonzalo Higuain is furious: Mom has cancer, a little respect he claimed on social networks.

During the week, the Juventus striker returned to Argentina. After being negative at Covid-19, he left Italy for Buenos Aires via France and Spain.

In Europe, this departure has been interpreted as a flight from the dramatic situation in which Italy is plunged. The vision of the Argentines is quite different. The media are rather of the opinion that Gonzalo Higuain, very close to his mother, the painter Nancy Zacarias, wanted to be near her in a very difficult moment.

Sources in the family told La Nacion that Gonzalo, like his brothers and his father Jorge, want to stay with her to accompany her during the chemotherapy she is undergoing.

His brother Nicola therefore stepped up to defend Gonzalo and his choice to return to the country. He also explained on Twitter that our mother has had cancer for four years and is not going to stop her fight against the disease. We ask for a little respect and consideration.

