20 minutes – The peloton and the Swiss have recovered

The formalization on Wednesday of the postponement of the Tour de France for two months, from August 29 to September 20, brought relief in the world peloton. Four-time winner of the Great Loop, Chris Froome saw a bit of light at the end of the tunnel while the French Julian Alaphilippe, a great actor in the past edition, expressed his great joy, he who had started to lose hope.

The winner of the 2019 edition, the Colombian Egan Bernal has already the head of the competition. We have four and a half months left to return to optimal shape, it’s time to rethink all training, with more motivation than ever, he wrote on Instagram. In the wheel of the Tour de France, the Aigle and Martigny World Championships were confirmed on the scheduled dates (from 20 to 27 September).

Reichenbach and Wyss testify

The only downside for the Valdo-Valais event, the individual time trial which is planned for Sunday 20 September, the day of the arrival of the Grande Boucle on the Champs-Elyses. Stefan Kng is supposed to participate in the Tour de France, like other favorites in the chrono (Froome or Dumoulin) who are aiming for the general in France, regrets Sbastien Reichenbach. It is a shame if the event is deprived of such sizes.

The Valaisan believes that the Tour de France, in which he is supposed to participate, is an ideal preparation for these Worlds at home. The runners will arrive in Switzerland at their best and those who will meet in France will also be at the Worlds, said the climber of the FDJ. The course of the Worlds is demanding, so you will have to have accumulated kilometers and climbs, gears up Danilo Wyss. It will be beneficial to have participated in the Tour de France to shine Aigle and Martigny.

The Vaudois, who hopes to be selected for the World Championships at the end of September, is delighted to be able to hit the road. The prospect is delightful and has given us goals, says Danilo Wyss. It is motivating in this difficult period. After the World Championships, the Giro and then the Vuelta will be organized according to the UCI, which has not yet fixed the dates for the two other major tours. The idea of ​​competing in the Giro and the Vuelta over two weeks instead of three is interesting, underlines Danilo Wyss. It would be a way to unload the runners.

In the puzzle that the UCI has given itself to resolve by May 15, it will still be necessary to plan the five monuments (including the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix) which will have to find their place in an amputated calendar of five months of competition.

