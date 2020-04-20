20 minutes – what’s going on at FC Basel?

FC Basel is currently in bad air. It even seems to some that the situation in the club could explode soon. There are several indications for this. Finally, the threat from the president of FC Basel, Bernhard Burgener, to sue the “SonntagsZeitung” if it published unproven speculations.

How come? How did the club’s biggest crisis come in a long time? Why is FC Basel no longer the quiet club that you know from previous years? There are no exact answers to these questions. The Tamedia editorial team (fee-based) nevertheless tried and answered a few urgent questions.

Cash reserves have shrunk

One question that Tamedia’s editorial team answers is that of finances. So FC Basel, when Burgener took over the club, stood there sporty and economically brilliant. The squad had a value of CHF 52.4 million. And in addition to the equity capital of CHF 15.8 million, FC Basel 1893 AG had reserves of CHF 22 million in the form of provisions for replacement purchases. There was also still CHF 22 million equity in FC Basel Holding AG as additional protection.

Most of this money now seems to be gone. “In two and a half years under the leadership of Burgener, almost two thirds of the former total reserve of CHF 60 million was used up,” wrote the Tamedia editorial team.

Players are suspicious

This raises the question: Will FCB still be able to pay its bills in the future? Of course, no editorial team in the world knows what the exact situation is and how the Corona crisis will continue to impact, not even the Tamedia editorial team. But when FCB CEO Roland Heri says in an interview with the “rotblauapp.ch” website that the liquidity of the club is currently requiring special attention, that makes one listen. Short-time working and waiving wages could improve the financial situation, but the problem: negotiations with the players stalled.

But why is that? On the one hand, the Tamedia editorial writes, the players are suspicious of the sporting aspects. Several players were disturbed by the fact that titles and successes are still being spoken of briskly, but the team is not being strengthened. And: The players have less and less trust in those responsible. The president is far away. And they would not be informed about the club’s financial situation.

What’s next?

The best way to see the mistrust of the players is in a statement that they published on Instagram, especially in one sentence: «All players of the first team are willing to forego part of their wages even in the next few months in which no games take place provided they know where the money is going and what it is used for. »

So it will be interesting to see how it goes on. Will those responsible still find a way out of the crisis?

All existential questions that the Tamedia editorial team asked and answered about the situation at FC Basel can be found here (subject to a charge).

Soccer

(nih)