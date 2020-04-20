2020 Chinese Super League could start in June

The 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season could begin at the end of June, said Guangzhou R&F CEO Huang Shenghua on Sunday.

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has yet to announce a date for the resumption of the CSL, which had originally been scheduled to begin on February 22.

“Based on the assessment of the current situation, the new season will start at the end of June or the beginning of July,” said Huang.

If the CSL can begin at this time, its schedule would not be curtailed, Huang added.

A report by the Beijing Evening News on Sunday suggested that the CFA is planning for the 2020 CSL to start in early July.