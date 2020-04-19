25 years of success | THE COUNTRY

When Marc Márquez first got on a gasoline motorcycle, at the age of 4, Mick Doohan was writing his great story in motorcycling and opening the way of the legend in the World Cup. The one that the Repsol Honda team riders have forged in the last 25 years.

The last milestone of this great story of poles, podiums and victories has starred Marquez with his sixth MotoGP title, the fourth consecutive, after a championship in which the domain has once again been overwhelming.

In all this time Marc and Repsol have been together, participating in 201 grand prizes and winning eight world championships (one of 125cc, another of Moto2 and the six of MotoGP), but before him many others knew the taste of triumph.

Because Repsol Honda’s are the colors of success, especially since 1995 and specifically in the Motorcycle World Championship. Since then, in a quarter of a century, the team has added 15 titles in the highest category: the six Marquezthe four of Doohan (who ruled his time without giving rivals any choice), the three of Valentino Rossi and those who managed Álex Crivillé, Nicky Hayden and Casey Stoner. Six great riders who followed in the footsteps of other men and women with whom Repsol has reigned in the motor world in the last 50 years, since it debuted at the Costa Brava Rally in 1969.

