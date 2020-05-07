£2bn black hole: Football, cricket and rugby face catastrophic losses if season is total write-off

The country’s top three sports are facing combined losses of almost £2billion if they are forced to write off the season due to social distancing measures.

The Premier League had already warned their 20 clubs last month that they were budgeting for a £1.1bn loss because of refunds to broadcasters, ticket-holders and commercial partners.

But the full scale of the looming financial crisis across team sports was laid bare on Tuesday at a bleak Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing.

In an explosive appearance before MPs, EFL chairman Rick Parry warned of a ‘very messy’ legal battle if Football League clubs were denied promotion.

He also revealed that his 71 members would lose around £200m by September if matches do not resume. Much of that money will also disappear if they are forced to stage games behind closed doors.

In an even gloomier outlook, ECB chief Tom Harrison raised his estimate of losses in the worse-case scenario for English cricket from £300m to £380m, citing the ‘biggest financial challenge’ in the game’s history.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney warned that rugby was facing a catastrophe with losses of £122m if the postponed Six Nations games and the autumn internationals cannot take place later this year.

With the FA budgeting for their revenue to fall by £150m, the combined forecast is for the three main sports to lose £1.95billion, a staggering figure which could go even higher if a Government ban prevents fans attending matches next season, as seems likely.

Such huge losses would almost certainly lead to many clubs going bust in all three sports and leave the governing bodies under severe financial pressure.

Sweeney even raised the prospect of the RFU seeking a Government bailout if next year’s Six Nations Championship is threatened, an extraordinary change in fortunes for the world’s richest union who reported a record turnover of £213.2m for the 2018-19 season as recently as December.