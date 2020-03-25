3 crises face Hossam Ashour the transition to Zamalek

Hosam Ashour, captain of Al-Ahly club, came close to putting the final word with his club after the decision of the Planning Committee headed by Mohsen Saleh and the membership of Zakaria Nasif and Khaled Bebo, in agreement with Fyler, the technical director of Al Ahmar, to leave the club at the end of the season.

The National Football Planning Committee had held a meeting with Hussam Ashour last Friday, to discuss the renewal of the player’s contract, which ends with the club at the end of the current season, and the committee offered a star among the team a presentation that includes setting up a retirement match worthy of his name and history, and is marketed at a high level to achieve the literary return And the player’s financial.

The offer also included, Al-Ahly’s readiness to bear all the costs of Ashour’s travel to live and study in European clubs to qualify him technically or administratively as he decides, and be one of the promising cadres in the club during the next stage, and the committee assured the Al-Ahly leader that the club will not be late in any other qualifying steps that support his career in the future, In addition to working in the club’s channel directly.

Despite all the great inducements made by the Planning Committee in front of Hossam Ashour, the latter rejected all of this, preferring to continue in the stadiums for at least two seasons, and some mediators offered him to move to Zamalek in a free transfer deal, which made the player study the offer seriously .. And in case of his approval Officially, he will face some crises, which we monitor in the following report: –

* Loss of Al-Ahly fans

One of the most severe crises facing Hosam Ashour, Al-Ahly captain, is the loss of the red fans, who do not tolerate any player who moves from her team to the traditional rivals Zamalek, and refuses to enter him even into the club’s junior sector and remains in memory forever, as happened with the twins Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan who played two seasons for Zamalek They achieved many championships and entered into many problems with the red fans in every match that brought together Al-Ahly and Zamalek.

* Distorting his achievements with Al-Ahly

There is no doubt that in the event Ashour moves to Al-Ahly, the tournaments that he achieved with the red genie will be forgotten, and they will be mentioned personally only, far from the general glory achieved by any player who wears T-shirts Al-Ahly and investigates many local and continental tournaments.

* Difficulty of administrative work inside Al-Ahly after retirement

Among the decisions that will be taken from Al-Ahly’s board of directors, is that the player does not return to work within the junior sector or the red club’s board of directors, especially since everyone works that the red management always refuses to return any player who rejects the club’s offers and prefers to leave to participate with any competing club.