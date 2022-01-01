30 fascinating facts about Glasgow’s historic villages

Glasgow’s old villages are home to 30 incredible facts.

Villages like Anderston, Partick, Maryhill, Parkhead, the Gorbals, Govanhill, Govan, and Pollokshaws had many stories to tell before they became part of our city.

We rarely go a day without learning something new and fascinating about Glasgow that we hadn’t heard before or couldn’t believe was true.

Take last week, for example, when we learned that the city was home to an Aztec treasure that had been lost to the world for more than 200 years, and that the circumstances surrounding how it ended up in the Hunterian Museum’s collection are shrouded in mystery.

We’ve been reading Aileen Smart’s Villages of Glasgow (Volumes 1 and 2) this week, which detail the development of villages that are now part of Glasgow both north and south of the River Clyde.

Here are 30 fascinating facts about these areas that we discovered in the books and that left us more than a little surprised:

Cathcart went dry in 1921, forcing thirsty residents to take the tram to the Queen’s Park Cafe on Victoria Road to quench their thirst.

To distinguish it from ‘Meikle Govan,’ the Govan of today, the Gorbals was originally known as Little Govan.

It started out as a village in the parish of Govan, but was separated from it in 1771.

Molly Gillespie, an Irish woman who ran a lodge house in the Gorbals with 13 beds, hosted 50,000 lodgers over the course of 30 years.

The Govan Old Parish church was built in 1888, but it stands on an ancient site, with the church believed to be at least the fourth to be built on the same spot.

Govanhill began as a small colliers’ village built for his workers at the Little Govan Colliery by William Dixon, a native of Tyneside.

‘The Fireworks’ was the local nickname for the small village.

Then, in the 1860s, it was dubbed ‘No Man’s Land’ due to its lack of population.

