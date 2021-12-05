4 Schools Have Checked In With Arch Manning, According to Rumors

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback in 2023, is still being courted.

Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew, recently completed his junior year of high school football at Isidore Newman in Louisiana.

Manning and Co. were blown out in the high school playoffs, ending the school’s season prematurely.

However, the five-star quarterback remains one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

With Arch Manning’s junior season completed, speculation about the five-star quarterback will only grow.

It’s possible that the five-star quarterback will make a decision soon.

Four schools reportedly checked in on the five-star quarterback recently, according to reports.

Yahoo! Sports reports:

Alabama is also thought to be involved in Manning’s recruitment.

It will be fascinating to see where he eventually ends up.

