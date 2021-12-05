4 Schools Have Checked In With Arch Manning, According to Rumors
Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback in 2023, is still being courted.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew, recently completed his junior year of high school football at Isidore Newman in Louisiana.
Manning and Co. were blown out in the high school playoffs, ending the school’s season prematurely.
However, the five-star quarterback remains one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.
With Arch Manning’s junior season completed, speculation about the five-star quarterback will only grow.
It’s possible that the five-star quarterback will make a decision soon.
Four schools reportedly checked in on the five-star quarterback recently, according to reports.
Yahoo! Sports reports:
Alabama is also thought to be involved in Manning’s recruitment.
It will be fascinating to see where he eventually ends up.
Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas and Tulane have been to Isidore Newman (La.) to check in with Manning since his season ended with a playoff loss to Lafayette Christian Academy. The coaches who made the trip were not able to talk with Manning, per NCAA rules, but talked with Isidore Newman’s coaching staff and watched Manning workout and take part in basketball practice.
LSU has yet to check in with Manning, but the hiring of Brian Kelly added intrigue into the Tigers’ pursuit of him.