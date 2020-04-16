49ers demand payment in the draft from Buckner dealers

The San Francisco 49ers took a step back at the start of the new league year when they replaced the defensive anchor DeForest Buckner with Indianapolis.

The Niners can now see the results of this deal with an additional selection in 13th place in the first round, which they hope they can get over after winning a quarter less than a Super Bowl title.

“They never stay the same,” said General Manager John Lynch at the scouting combine. “You will either get better or worse. We will get better. It will be more difficult with fewer equity schemes and things like that, but we have a lot of good players who are also part of us who are evolving.”

To get better, the Niners gave away Buckner, who was voted team MVP by the coaching staff last season and was one of the game’s most reliable players.

This trade created a salary ceiling space in which defender Arik Armstead and security guard Jimmie Ward acted as free agents. Now comes the choice that could fill potential holes in defensive devices, receivers or elsewhere.

San Francisco also has the No. 31 overall selection, along with two picks in the fifth round, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

PRESS INSIDE

The Buckner trade and the departure of Sheldon Day in the free hand leave a big hole in the middle of the San Francisco Defense Line. According to NFL NextGen statistics, Buckner has ranked fifth among all interior rushers in the past four years with 143 quarterback pressures. Replacing that in the design will not be easy. But San Francisco could look closely at South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, who had 39 strains last year, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

GET THREATS

The passing game was a great success when Emmanuel Sanders went free-handed to New Orleans. The arrival of Sanders in the middle of last season gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a big boost. its absence will be remarkable. San Francisco still has Deebo Samuel in one place, but could use another starter with Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor, and Jalen Hurd who is more suitable for smaller roles. This design offers many great options, from speedster Henry Ruggs III to playmaker Laviska Shenault to slot stars Justin Jefferson and K.J. Hamler.

PLAN AHEAD

While the Niners have no glaring immediate holes in the offensive line, they could use more help inside where the Weston Richburg center has been hampered by injury and Tom Compton is used as the right-wing start guard. San Francisco could also look for a long-term replacement for Joe Staley, who will be 36 this season. A player like Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, who could play guard this season before going into a duel, could be a fascinating option.

PRE-PLANNING, PART 2

San Francisco could also target some potential secondary school openings in 2021. Cornerbacks Richard Sherman, K’Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley, as well as security Jaquiski Tartt, are all entering the final year of their contracts. Finding a defensive round in the first round that could help this season and play a bigger role in 2021 could be the direction in which the Niners go with either of their first round picks.

QUIET DAY 2

As things are now, the Niners will make no choice on the second day of the design. After the 31st selection in the first round, San Francisco will only reselect with place 156 overall, the 11th selection in the fifth round. The 49ers swapped the second round choice for Dee Ford and the third and fourth rounds for Sanders and an additional choice for the fifth round. This long gap could cause the Niners to trade in the first round for a few picks on the second day.

