5 Mino Raiola clients who could move to Real Madrid this summer… including Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola is one the of the most powerful football agents in the world and boasts a long list of star clients on his books.

On Thursday, the super agent talked up his relationship with Real Madrid and revealed his intentions to ‘take a great footballer’ to the Spanish giants in the summer, sparking more transfer rumours about some of his players, including Paul Pogba.

Here, Sportsmail look at the five stars who could be heading for a big-money move to Madrid this summer.

It’s the worst kept secret in football that Paul Pogba will attempt to force his way out of Manchester United again when summer rolls around.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with Real Madrid and Juventus last summer but a move never materialised despite the player openly admitting he wanted a new challenge.

Zinedine Zidane has been a long-time admirer of Pogba and made him his No 1 target but United were adamant they would not sell him for anything less than £150m.

Madrid baulked at that asking price but are expected to revisit the negotiating table at the end of the season with Pogba’s United future still up in the air.

The 27-year-old has made just eight appearances for United all season due to a persistent ankle injury but he will not be short of suitors when the market re-opens.

A return to Juventus has been mooted but Madrid will not go down without a fight.

Sportsmail understands Pogba is focused on playing a leading role in United’s run-in to the season as opposed to his future as he closes in on a return to fitness.

However, he was desperate to join the Spanish giants last year and out of all of Raiola’s clients, Pogba remains the safest bet to move to Madrid in the summer.

This transfer has been on the cards for years.

Ever since Gianluigi Donnarumma burst on to the scene as a gangly teenage wonderkid, Real Madrid have casted a watchful eye over him.

Raiola stated in 2017 that Donnarumma had outgrown his boyhood club before brokering a €6million-a-year new deal, and a separate €1million contract for his brother Antonio.

Raiola claimed that his client signed the deal under ‘psychological pressure’. Furious Milan ultras hit back by unveiling a banner which read: ‘Psychological violence by giving you €6m a season and signing your parasite brother? It’s time to leave… our patience with you is over.’

It reduced Donnarumma to tears. He has remained at Milan and since managed to win back the hearts of the fans but with the club struggling in seventh in the Serie A table and in dire straits off the field, now could be the ideal team for him to jump ship.

Real Madrid were linked with Donnarumma by Spanish press as recently as last week and will undoubtedly be ready to offer him a new home but they will face competition from Chelsea, who have identified the keeper as part of their summer revamp.

The Italian midfielder is another player that Real Madrid have held a long-term interest in.

The Paris Saint-Germain stalwart is one of the game’s best midfield generals and it has been reported that Madrid could explore the possibility of signing him this summer.

There has been intense speculation around Luka Modric’s immediate future and Madrid are already making provisions for life without the Croatian.

Spanish reports claim that Madrid will allow Modric to decide his future in the summer and have a shortlist of potential replacements.

Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek – two players they tried to sign in the summer – are high up on the list but Verratti is also an option.

Madrid do not envision prising Verratti away from PSG – where he has been since 2012 – being an easy task and so have prioritised other signings.

However, some PSG stars have grown tired at the club’s struggles to advance to the business end of the Champions League.

If they fail to do so again this season, the French champions could face a battle to keep hold of some of their prized assets – including Verratti.

The Dutch goal machine has caught the attention of some of the best clubs around Europe this season.

The 21-year-old has banged in 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for PSV.

Malen began his youth career at Arsenal but moved to PSV in 2017 and is now recognised as one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

You’d assume that Arsenal will now be regretting their decision to ever let him slip through the net.

Malen has been readily linked with Barcelona this season but with Raiola’s connections at Real Madrid, they will have the upperhand over their arch-rivals.

Madrid are yet to express concrete interest in the player but will be well aware of Malen with his exploits this season being well documented.

The Spanish giants have been overly reliant on Karim Benzema this season while big-money summer signing Luka Jovic has flopped, leaving them with only Mariano Diaz left as an option up front.

Zinedine Zidane will know his side could benefit from an alternative goal source and Malen is a player who could provide that. With Raiola desperate to secure one of his clients a money-spinning transfer to Madrid, Malen could be the route he goes.

It may still be early days in Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund career but the German club are always prepared to part with their best players if the finances are right.

Ousmane Dembele had only been at the club for 12 months when Barcelona waved their wad of cash and lured him away to Spain.

Such is Dortmund’s confidence in their ability to recruit the best young players for modest fees, they rarely give it a second thought when they can see another huge profit is to be made.

Haaland was one of the most sought-after talents in Europe a few months ago but Dortmund, which has become a breeding ground for wonderkids over the past few years, somehow barged their way to the front of the queue, beating the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona to his signature.

The 19-year-old has made a blistering start to life at Dortmund, scoring 12 times in 11 games in all competitions.

Real Madrid’s star striker Karim Benzema is 32 now and there will be concerns how much longer he can continue to score regularly at the highest level.

They will have to look for a long-term replacement soon and there is no better young forward around than Haaland.

History tells us that if Madrid were willing to dig into their pockets to sign Haaland this summer, and exploit their ties with Raiola, this deal could be very straightforward to make.