5 reasons for England to be optimistic about a comeback against Australia in the third Ashes Test

No England team has ever won an Ashes series after falling behind 2-0, but there is reason to be optimistic.

Okay, so England is 2-0 down in the Ashes, and all hope appears to be lost heading into this weekend’s Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Winning all three remaining Tests to reclaim the urn appears improbable.

No England team has ever recovered from a deficit like this to win an Ashes series.

But… it’s Christmas, a season of joy and goodwill toward all.

In the spirit of the season, here are five reasons to be optimistic about England.

Even though things are bad, England does have the best batsman in the world this year.

We can overlook the fact that Marnus Labuschagne has surpassed Joe Root at the top of the rankings.

The Australian has only played four Tests outside of Australia, the most recent of which was in England more than two years ago.

It’s easy to put on a good show at home, but Root has done so throughout his career.

With 1,630 Test runs this year, he only needs 159 in Melbourne to surpass Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf’s total of 1,788 in 2006 for the most by any batsman in a calendar year.

England have a chance in Melbourne if Root, who has eight half-centuries in 11 Tests in Australia but has yet to score a three-figure score, can finish the year the way he started it.

In three consecutive Tests in Sri Lanka and India, Root scored 228, 186, and 218.

All three were won by England.

When I spoke to him on Thursday at the MCG, he was in a determined mood.

Something special seems to be brewing with the Yorkshireman, and if that’s the case, his team could pull off an Ashes Christmas miracle.

Root’s men are irritated after being forced to watch a video of their 275-run defeat in Adelaide in the dressing room by coach Chris Silverwood.

They may be dangerous opponents because of the criticism and the fact that they have nothing to lose in Melbourne.

“The boys are hurting after our performances in the last two games,” Dawid Malan said.

They are the ones in question.

