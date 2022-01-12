5 reasons why footballers like Marcus Rashford keep their childhood sweethearts – from avoiding kiss-and-tell to gold digger fears

5 reasons why footballers like Marcus Rashford stay with their childhood sweethearts – from avoiding kiss-and-tell to gold digger fears

Our top footballers could have women falling at their feet thanks to their ridiculously high salaries and celebrity status.

As a result, many of our most famous players on the field are still head over heels in love with their childhood sweethearts.

Marcus Rashford, 24, of Manchester United, has reconnected with Lucia Loi, a university graduate, eight months after their “painful split,” according to The Sun.

“The break was good for their relationship because it gave them both space and assurance that they wanted to continue working on this project,” a source said.

There are several reasons why footballers stick with their first love, according to Psychologist Emma Kenny, who runs the healthy social networking site Appy.

“While a glittering football career can provide players with a life beyond the average person’s wildest dreams, it also comes with its own set of problems,” she said.

“These WAGs knew these celebrities before they became famous and wealthy.

“This gives the footballers a sense of being liked for who they are, not for their fast cars and luxury homes, making the relationship feel more genuine and secure.”

“The nostalgia that these relationships provide is another element that can make them alluring.”

Here, we look at some of the footballers who met their soul mate early in life, and we reveal five reasons why scoring early in life puts these couples at the top of the love league.

When they were just 11 years old, fate brought England captain Harry Kane and his wife Kate together.

In 2005, the football-crazed couple was photographed with their hero, David Beckham, at the launch of his football academy near their East London homes.

They’d known each other since they were both students at Chingford’s Larkswood Primary School before moving on to Chingford Foundation School, where Becks also attended.

Despite being friends, Harry and Kate didn’t start dating until they were 18 years old, seven years after that photo.

“She was my friend when I was in school,” Harry explained.

We had always spoken, but as we grew closer, things progressed.”

The couple, who married in 2019 in an undisclosed exotic location, now has three children.

Those of us who remember Wayne Rooney as a teen remember his wife Coleen in her school uniform and chunky puffer coat.

Coleen had no idea what their future held when they were both 16 years old, and she has stuck with the former England player through many ups and downs.

Wayne and Coleen had known each other since they were 12 years old, when Wayne used to kick around with Coleen’s friends…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.