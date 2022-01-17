5 things England can learn from Chris Silverwood’s future against ruthless Australia in the Ashes review

Even though it wasn’t a rout, this was one of England’s worst performances in recent memory.

In the end, England’s Ashes series came to a close with another collapse, as they lost their final ten wickets for just 56 runs in Hobart.

While a target of 271 appeared improbable at the start of the third day, there was some hope that Rory Burns and Zak Crawley’s opening partnership had set the tone for a fight to salvage some pride at the end of a disastrous tour.

The following are the series’ top five takeaways.

England has an excessive cricketing culture.

Coach Chris Silverwood summed it up with this candid assessment following his team’s harrowing collapse in Hobart, which put an end to this dreadful tour.

“I take a step back and observe,” he explained.

“I see the guys coming off the field and I’m wondering if we’ve pushed them too hard for too long? They look drained sometimes.”

England has had the most roles during the pandemic.

There will be 15 Test matches in 2021, three of which will be held in Australia.

Then there’s the white-ball action, which includes a T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates before the Ashes.

Both involved Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Billings, and Silverwood.

They were all gone for nearly four months, much of the time adhering to bio-bubbles.

With 15 Tests and another T20 World Cup in the autumn, this time in Australia, things aren’t going to get any better this year.

Covid was a consideration…

As previously stated, tour exhaustion is a real thing in the Covid era.

Despite the fact that the majority of the players had their families in Australia, Woakes, Jimmy Anderson, and Malan did not.

Even back then, the virus had spread throughout the tour party, forcing several family members and four coaches, including Silverwood, to isolate.

“None of this is an excuse,” Silverwood declared.

“It’s just one of the annoyances.

It’s difficult to live in such circumstances all of the time.

I know because I’ve been through it.

You have to wonder how much of an impact that has on a person’s mental and physical health.”

However, grave planning and management errors were made.

