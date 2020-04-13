£80m-rated Rice hints at Chelsea return to play with Mount

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has dropped a hint that he would like to play with international team-mate Mason Mount at Chelsea.

Rice was out having a kick-about in mid-March with his football friend Mount when the Blues midfielder was supposed to be isolating. Next season, though, Frank Lampard is apparently keen to pair them up in Chelsea’s midfield, according to Sky Sports.

FEATURE: Five academy rejects clubs would (and wouldn’t) take back

Rice told Copa90: “Yeah I’d love to, I’d love to play with him [Mount] at club level again.

“One thing we’ve always said as kids we’d love to play with each other at club and international level but obviously you never know because of different paths and things like that.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.