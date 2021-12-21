90 new COVID cases have been reported in the English Premier League.

The English Premier League has reported 90 new cases of COVID.

The English Premier League announced on Monday that a total of 90 players and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week, setting a new high.

“The League can today confirm that a total of 12,345 COVID-19 tests were administered to players and club staff between Monday, December 13 and Sunday, December 19.”

“There were 90 new positive cases among them,” it said on its website.

The most recent figure was more than twice as high as the total from December’s testing results.

6-12, when 42 people tested positive, according to the league.

Following the recent rise in infections across the country, the Premier League has reverted to emergency COVID-19 measures, which include more frequent testing, wearing face coverings indoors, and observing social distancing.