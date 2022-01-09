96 percent of rugby players in the Gallagher Premiership have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

96 percent of rugby players have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Gallagher Premiership.

When management and staff from all 13 clubs in the league are included, the figure rises to 97 percent.

The Gallagher Premiership has reached a total of 96 percent of players who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with the figure rising to 97 percent when management and staff from all 13 clubs are included.

The figures – which are for the initial two doses of vaccine plus a two-week lag – suggest that around 38 players and staff have yet to receive a jab, based on the Premiership’s regular testing regime of 1,260 players and staff.

Medical exemptions, a delay after receiving Covid, or personal preference could be the reasons.

The Premiership’s figures are higher than the most recent figures released by the Premier League, which stated on December 20 that 84% of players were “on the vaccination journey,” which is thought to mean they had received at least one dose.

With the Six Nations Championship starting in four weeks, it’s an intriguing question whether England will consider unvaccinated players a risk not worth taking.

The Rugby Football Union has yet to comment on the matter, but they will undoubtedly be keen to avoid any unnecessary risk to England’s financially lucrative home matches against Wales and Ireland, both of which are expected to sell out in excess of 82,000 people at Twickenham.

During the autumn internationals in November, a small Covid outbreak affected the England men’s squad, with two members of the support staff testing positive, followed by props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge having to self-isolate.

The match between England A and Scotland A in Leicester last summer was canceled due to multiple incidents in the Scottish camp.

This season, three club games have been postponed due to incidents at Saracens, Bath, and Sale.

All of England’s players come from the Premier League, and none of them have publicly stated their opposition to being stabbed.

Last year, Exeter center Henry Slade backed down from an initial statement that he would not take a vaccine, while still expressing concern about potential side effects.

To help cover for Covid’s absences, England’s head coach Eddie Jones could call up a larger number of players than usual when he announces his squad on 18 January.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Gallagher Premiership: 96percent of rugby players are now vaccinated against Covid-19