A 20-year-old footballer who is battling cancer is guarded by both sets of players.

Devin Plank, a Dutch footballer who was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, was greeted with a guard of honor when he came on against Ajax on Wednesday night.

After complaining of calf discomfort, the 20-year-old forward from Excelsior Maassluis was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his fibula.

He returned to football in a cup match against Eredivisie champions Ajax, coming on as a substitute in the 89th minute.

Plank was ecstatic to be given such a special guard of honour.

“I am very happy to have returned to the field, even if it was for a short time,” he said.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, perhaps the best of my life.”

“We had already made four changes, and I thought I wasn’t going to enter,” he continued.

“Thankfully, the coach didn’t forget about me.”

This gesture is only now dawning on me.”

Plank now hopes to continue his slow but steady recovery and play as much football as he can.

“I’m working on getting back every day,” the young Dutch player said.

“I’m hoping to reclaim a large number of minutes as soon as possible.”

Ajax won 9-0 to advance to the next round of the KNVB Cup, where they will attempt to defend the title they won last year.

Ajax has won the cup a total of 20 times, which is seven more than any other Dutch team.

