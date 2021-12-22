A 2022 quarterback scout has tragically died.

A 2022 quarterback scout tragically passed away.

Robbie Roper, a 2022 quarterback recruit, passed away on Wednesday, according to news reports.

On social media, his family shared the heartbreaking news.

“Hello, guys, it’s the Roper clan.”

We just wanted to keep everyone up to date on Robbie’s situation.

The family wrote, “Robbie just passed away.”

“To our family, he was the greatest joy.

We are proud of him as a young man.

His friends and family will miss him greatly.

We’re still working out the details for the funeral, and we’ll keep everyone updated on the date, time, and location.”

Roper attended Roswell High School and was a member of the football team.

This past season, the talented quarterback led the team to a top-ten state ranking.

The family has yet to confirm the cause of Roper’s death.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Roper was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to complications from routine surgery.