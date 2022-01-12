A 22-year-old Glasgow woman was left unable to sleep after being pursued by a train station pervert.

A 22-year-old Glasgow woman is struggling to sleep after being pursued by a train station pervert.

In the weeks after a vile creep followed Georga Glancy out of Central Station and whispered disgusting remarks about her appearance in her ear, Georga Glancy suffers from night terrors and sleep paralysis.

Georgia Glancy, 22, describes how the pervert stalked her after she left Central Station early in the morning in August 2021, leaving her with night terrors and unable to walk down the street wearing headphones.

The man pursued her and whispered vile remarks about her appearance in her ear before walking away “smirking” and shouting obscenities at her, according to the Daily Record.

The man then followed her out of the station again a week later, according to the hospitality worker, leaving when she went into a nearby shop and sought assistance from the shocked owner.

“It was 6 a.m., and I felt very vulnerable, intimidated, and uncomfortable – he just invaded my personal space,” she told the Record.

“I always said if something like that happened, I’d scream and shout, but I just froze in both situations.”

“I’ve dealt with wolf-whistling and cat-calling before, and I’m used to it.

But someone showing up in my space like that is one of those things you assume only happens to other people.

“I’m still dealing with it.”

I thought I’d forgotten about it, but I still don’t wear headphones when I walk outside and I’m constantly looking over my shoulder.

“I had no idea how much it had affected me until now, and now I know it’s not good.”

Georgia, who is pursuing a career as a personal trainer, says she had trouble sleeping in the weeks following the incidents, convinced that the creep was lurking outside her house, waiting to follow her again.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety and PTSD for things that happened in the past,” she continued, “so I relapsed to the point where I would wake up distraught on the hour every hour.”

“I was having night terrors and sleep paralysis to the point where I went into my mother’s room and asked to sleep in her bed.”

“I had my doubts.

