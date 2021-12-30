An insider with knowledge of the 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has provided an eye-opening update.

In the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans last Thursday, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a significant thumb injury, the San Francisco 49ers learned this week.

Despite the fact that the organization and even the quarterback have stated that he could play this weekend, the latest update from practice on Thursday isn’t promising.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrow, Garoppolo did not take reps at the start of practice this afternoon.

Although he wasn’t in uniform, the 30-year-old was present for the workout.

Trey Lance has led practice for the third day in a row.

December 30, 2021, — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows)

