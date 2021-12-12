A 49ers player has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to personal reasons.

The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from playing the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could make or break their season.

They will, however, be without one of their key defensive players.

Dontae Johnson, the 49ers’ cornerback, is out today, according to ProFootballTalk.

However, it appears that it is for personal reasons rather than an injury.

Johnson has played in every game for the 49ers this season, but today was supposed to be his first start.

Instead, Deommodore Lenoir or Ambry Thomas are expected to begin.

Johnson was forced to fill in for starter Emmanuel Moseley, who was recently placed on injured reserve.

Johnson has 19 tackles, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games this season.

With 96 games under his belt since 2014, he is one of the team’s most experienced defensive players.

49ers Player Ruled Out Sunday For Personal Reasons

49ers Player Ruled Out Sunday For Personal Reasons