A Basketball Highlight by Arch Manning Has Gone Viral

Arch Manning’s Basketball Highlight Is Going Viral in Video

On the field, we all know how dangerous Arch Manning can be.

But did you know that Isidore Newman can also play basketball?

Manning was filmed on the basketball court by Slam HS Hoops earlier this month.

In the video, he is seen dishing out assists, knocking down 3-pointers, and attacking the rim in transition.

Manning’s participation in multiple sports is unsurprising.

Cooper, his father, encouraged him to try new sports so he could stay in shape.

Manning, on the other hand, appears to be a natural on the hardwood.

Here’s the Manning video that went viral:

Video: Arch Manning Basketball Highlight Is Going Viral

