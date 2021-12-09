A Bills player has made a brutally honest admission about the team’s loss to the Patriots.

A Bills player has made a brutally honest admission about his team’s loss to the Patriots.
Micah Hyde, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was not pleased after the team’s loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
During a conversation with a reporter, Hyde may have blurred the line between unhappy and irritable.
A reporter asked Hyde if he was “embarrassed” by his defense’s performance after the game.
Hyde chastised him for the question and had a few choice words as he walked away from the podium.
Sure, you’re a bitter loser.
On Thursday, Hyde admitted it.
The Bills safety doesn’t mind admitting he’s a “sore loser” because it demonstrates how much he wants to win.
“You’re right, I’m a jerk.”
“Show me a bitter loser, and I’ll show you a victor,” Hyde said, according to NewYorkUpstate.com.
“We want to be victorious,” says the team.
“Every single person in this locker room should be a bitter loser.”
Micah Hyde on not being able to string together wins: “Damn right I’m a sore loser. Show me a sore loser and I’m gonna show you a winner. We want to win everybody in this locker room should be a damn sore loser. We’re trying to do stuff right, trying to fix our weaknesses.” pic.twitter.com/AU1i7d2APe
— Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 8, 2021