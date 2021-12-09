A Bills player has made a brutally honest admission about the team’s loss to the Patriots.

A Bills player has made a brutally honest admission about his team’s loss to the Patriots.

Micah Hyde, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was not pleased after the team’s loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

During a conversation with a reporter, Hyde may have blurred the line between unhappy and irritable.

A reporter asked Hyde if he was “embarrassed” by his defense’s performance after the game.

Hyde chastised him for the question and had a few choice words as he walked away from the podium.

Sure, you’re a bitter loser.

On Thursday, Hyde admitted it.

The Bills safety doesn’t mind admitting he’s a “sore loser” because it demonstrates how much he wants to win.

“You’re right, I’m a jerk.”

“Show me a bitter loser, and I’ll show you a victor,” Hyde said, according to NewYorkUpstate.com.

“We want to be victorious,” says the team.

“Every single person in this locker room should be a bitter loser.”

