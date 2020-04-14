A bomb for basketball: the ACB plans to finish in the Canary Islands

The Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB) has received a formal proposal from the Canary Islands in which the archipelago offers itself as the only venue to be able to face the closure of the basketball season. The great hotel capacity of the islands – with all their hotels empty after the zero tourism measure – and the positive data collected daily in the fight against the coronavirus – is the autonomous community with the lowest rate of cases per inhabitant – as well as insularity -which hinders the spread of the virus- place the Canary Islands in a probable scenario to decide the league champion.

For this reason, and with the aim of concluding the season, the ACB has confirmed to this newspaper that, although they have received other proposals from other areas of the peninsula, they are considering ending the Endesa League on the islands. Confirm that this is so, as well as the how, where and when it has yet to be decided, not before next Monday, April 20. That day the assembly will take place that will maintain the League with the clubs in which they will study the proposal as well as the possible formats to be able to finish the course in the best possible way, from resuming the competition where it was left in March, as a sixteen playoff teams -where Montakit Fuenlabrada and Movistar Estudiantes would remain without losing the category- to decide the champion in the «28 x 15».

One, two or three venues

A similar request was received a week ago by the Professional Football League and the Federation from the Tenerife hotel management (Ashotel). However, the viability of this proposal is more complex, because, even if the matches were held behind closed doors, there are few fields that can host the matches and would suffer a wear of the grass that would make the game difficult. Given this, the president of the CD Tenerife, Miguel Concepción, doubted “if the sports facilities on the islands would be able to host this macro event”, while assuring that in hotel logistics the islands are “well prepared”. However, basketball would not have that problem. Parquet is a surface that is well known to hold numerous matches one after another, as can happen in championships with unique venues such as European championships, world championships or the Olympic Games. In this way, although from the ACB itself they confirm that they have not reached this point of the approach – first they will have to decide if this measure is chosen on the 20th – the Canary Islands could offer three of their islands to play the remaining matches.

The main idea would be to divide the teams into two islands. The Gran Canaria Arena and the Santiago Martín Pavilion, fiefdoms of Herbalife Gran Canaria and Iberostar Tenerife respectively, are the only courts that meet the ACB requirements but, when playing matches behind closed doors, they could enter other pavilions.

One of them would be the «Quico Cabrera» from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which hosted the Women’s World Cup that hosted the island in 2018 and that would allow the competition to be concentrated on a single island to avoid inter-island transfers of the teams. Finally, the Santa Cruz de La Palma pavilion could even enter which would divide the clubs into three different islands to decentralize as many players and coaches. .