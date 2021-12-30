A Bowl Game Comment Gets a College Football Reporter Crushed

Dennis Dodd, a college football analyst, is one of many who believe that the abundance of bowl games has diluted the significance of bowl season.

While Dodd isn’t alone in his viewpoint, his comments on Thursday have ruffled some college football fans’ feathers.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is currently hosting the 6-6 North Carolina Tar Heels and the 6-6 South Carolina Gamecocks.

4.5 gallons of mayonnaise will be dumped on the head of the winning coach in this competition.

Dodd isn’t as pumped as the rest of the college football world is for this event.

“Oh, my God, we’ve arrived at the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male qualifies as programming.”

“I’ll start right here when we talk about bowl relevance,” he wrote on Twitter.

College Football Reporter Getting Crushed For Bowl Game Comment

College Football Reporter Getting Crushed For Bowl Game Comment

My God, we’ve reached the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming. When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 30, 2021