A Broadcaster for the NFL has been ruled out of Saturday’s Playoff Game.

A Broadcaster from the NFL has been ruled out of Saturday’s Playoff Game.

This Saturday, Ian Eagle and Charles Davis were supposed to be in the CBS broadcast booth.

Unfortunately, one of them will be unable to call the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans playoff game this weekend.

Davis has been ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols, according to CBS.

As a result, for the Bengals-Titans game, Trent Green will be Eagle’s partner.

Davis, who signed on to be a color commentator for CBS during the 2020 offseason, will be disappointed.

In the booth, Davis and Eagle have worked well together.

That being said, some fans are likely to miss hearing that duo this weekend.

