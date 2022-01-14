A Buccaneers insider has a positive update on Leonard Fournette, the team’s running back.

Insider Information On RB Leonard Fournette From The Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette, the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was injured and missed the final weeks of the 2021 regular season.

One insider had a big update ahead of their playoff matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs insider Greg Auman was asked on Friday if Fournette, who has been practicing with the team this week, is expected to play this Sunday.

While official word isn’t expected until midday, Auman expects Fournette to play.

“We’ll hear from Arians around 12 p.m.,” says the narrator.

“However, based on practice, I anticipate Fournette playing and starting Sunday,” Auman said.

Fournette is coming off a stellar season in which he rushed for over 1,200 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

He did it all in 14 games, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, a career high.

