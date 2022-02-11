A Clemson player faces disciplinary action after committing a flagrant foul against Georgia Tech.

A Clemson player is fined for a flagrant foul against Georgia.

The NCAA has officially suspended Clemson guard David Collins for one game after a dirty flagrant foul against Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. was on his way in for an easy dunk when Collins pushed him from behind as he was finishing it.

Moore Jr. took a hard hit to the head but was still able to play.

Clemson Player Receives Punishment For Flagrant Foul vs. Duke

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr. Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

Clemson’s David Collins has officially been suspended one game by the ACC for his Flagrant 2 foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore last night. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 11, 2022