A Clemson player faces disciplinary action after committing a flagrant foul against Georgia Tech.

A Clemson player is fined for a flagrant foul against Georgia.

The NCAA has officially suspended Clemson guard David Collins for one game after a dirty flagrant foul against Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. was on his way in for an easy dunk when Collins pushed him from behind as he was finishing it.

Moore Jr. took a hard hit to the head but was still able to play.

Clemson Player Receives Punishment For Flagrant Foul vs. Duke

