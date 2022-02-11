A Clemson player was ejected after a dirty foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore.

A Clemson player was ejected after a blatant foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore.

A blatantly flagrant foul by Tigers guard David Collins on Duke’s Wendell Moore spoiled the first half of tonight’s Duke–Clemson game.

Moore stole the ball from Collins three minutes before halftime and went for a breakaway dunk.

Collins dunked as he finished the play, but he did so with his legs out.

Moore was submerged and landed flat on his back.

Thankfully, he was not seriously hurt and was able to continue playing.

Things looked like they were about to blow up for a split second, but cooler heads prevailed.

After a review, Collins was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.