A college basketball fan was suspended after making a racist gesture.

A college basketball fan was banned for making a racist gesture.

A Wisconsin fan who was caught on camera making racist gestures toward a group of Northwestern fans has been barred from purchasing athletic tickets at the university.

On Tuesday night, the incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures in a video posted to Twitter.

The man was eventually ejected from the arena by security.