A cycle project at a Glasgow East End school has been approved with funding.

The funds will be used by the primary school to support the Cycling for All Project, which aims to encourage people with disabilities and health problems to ride bicycles.

The eight-week program, which will take place at Our Lady of the Peace between April and June this year, will promote cycling opportunities in line with the national charity’s goal of encouraging people with disabilities and health conditions to get on their bikes.

Cycling for All aims to raise the profile and inclusion of disabled cyclists while also increasing the number of people who cycle regularly.

Ten De Novo Solar Cycles, ten Warrior Cycles, two Forme Curbar Cycles, and eight Balance Bikes will be purchased with the funds.

It will also provide funding for an eight-week coaching block as well as 34 helmets.

“This is for a cycling for all project that will take place between April and June,” Heather McMillan, community empowerment and equalities, told the area partnership this week.

The application is for the cost of the bicycles and helmets, as well as the cost of the equipment.

“The funds will also assist in the funding of an eight-week coaching program.”

They have requested £5260, and it is recommended that they be granted.”