A fan jumps into the cage to try to break up a fight between a male porn star and a female blogger in MMA.

A male porn star fights a female blogger in MMA before a fan jumps into the cage to try to break up the fight.

A FAN jumped into the cage during a RUSSIAN mixed gender MMA fight to try to stop the fight.

Sasha Mamaha, a 26-year-old women’s blogger, was pitted against Alexander Pistoletov, a 50-year-old pornographer.

Alexander Pistoletov vs plus size blogger Sasha Mamaha fight has a dramatic ending! Alexander is in the lead but is interrupted by a friend of Mamaha storming the cage, the fight is restarted, and Pistoletov gets the finish! (hashtag)EpicFightingChampionship(hashtag)popMMApic.twitter.comee497yqqco

Epic Fighting Championships hosted the event, which was complete chaos from beginning to end.

Surprisingly, a spectator jumped into the cage during round three, while Mamaha was on the floor with Pistoletov attempting a submission.

With a flying curbstomp, the crazed fan attempted to separate the two, but was pulled off by the referee.

The supporter was actually a member of Mamaha’s entourage, according to Bloody Elbow.

The fight was then restarted on the ground, with Pistoletov quickly winning by submission.

However, after Mamaha objected to the result, the organizers decided to continue the fight with one more round.

Despite having tapped out in round three, Mamaha went on to finish the fight and was even declared the winner on points.

A two-on-two women’s team MMA fight, akin to a WWE match, was also part of the wild event.

In 2021, Piotr ‘Mua Boy’ Lisowski slammed female fighter Ula Siekacz in a Polish inter-gender bout.

“Media attention has drawn our attention to an inter-sex MMA bout that took place in Poland over the weekend,” the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation said.

“As the international governing body for amateur mixed martial arts, IMMAF, I believe it is important that I state our position, even though neither the promoter nor the competitors have any affiliation with IMMAF.”

“The IMMAF categorically opposes this blatantly scandalous form of entertainment, which does not represent the sport of mixed martial arts or its values and puts women in danger.”

“We do not endorse women and men competing against each other in combat sports, primarily for reasons of safety but also fairness.”