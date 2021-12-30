A fan who ran onto the pitch to celebrate Manchester United’s victory has been banned from the sport for several years.

A fan who ran onto the pitch to celebrate Manchester United’s victory has been banned from football for a number of years.

For years, a FAN who ran onto the pitch to celebrate Manchester United’s victory has been barred from attending football matches.

Dex Lewis, 29, charged onto the pitch during United’s Champions League victory over Atalanta in October, but he’s now been banned for three years from attending matches.

Following Man Utd’s stunning 3-2 victory over the Italian team, he was apprehended and arrested by officers assisting with crowd control.

Lewis, of Newport, pleaded guilty to going onto an area adjacent to a playing area when he appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £230 plus £119 in court costs.

“On October 10th, 2021 at Trafford, during a designated football match held at Old Trafford Stadium, without lawful authority or lawful excuse, went onto an area adjacent to the playing area to which spectators were not generally admitted,” according to the charge.

The Football (Offences) Act 1991, sections 4 and 5, prohibit this.

“It’s a criminal offence to encroach onto a pitch,” JP Mr Ronald Marshall said in sentencing him.

“There are a number of signs around every football stadium warning you that if you do something, you may be prosecuted for whatever reason.”

Lewis, of Chepstow Road, received a fine of £230, a £34 victim surcharge, and £85 in court costs.

He must repay the funds at a rate of £100 per month.

He was also given a three-year suspension from football.

Mr Marshall stated, “You are not permitted to enter any stadium or attend any football matches in the United Kingdom.”

“In the event that a match is likely to be played outside of the United States, you must go to the Newport Police Station and surrender your travel documents.”

Meanwhile, Cicinho, a former Manchester United target, apologized on social media to Sir Alex Ferguson for turning down a move to Old Trafford.

Before Roberto Carlos’ intervention, the now retired Brazilian right-back revealed he was on the verge of signing for Manchester United in 2005.

Carlos, the legendary left-back, called Cicinho at the eleventh hour and persuaded him to join Real Madrid.

Cicinho, 41, joked about apologizing to Ferguson on Instagram, but admitted he couldn’t pass up the chance to join Madrid’s star-studded lineup.

“Today is the 16th anniversary of my introduction to @realmadrid,” he wrote.

“Sorry, Sir Alex Ferguson, but @officialrc3 (Roberto Carlos) called Cicinho in 2005, and I had to answer at the time.”

“He asked if I’d like to join the Galacticos and play with him.”

“It was almost okay for me to go to Manchester United, but…

